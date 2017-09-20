Home Indiana Evansville Civic Center Security App Designed to Keep the Public Safe September 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

There’s a new app designed to keep you safe, and in contact with local officials and authorities. The Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville-Vanderburgh Count Building Authority released a Civic Center Security App in the wake of a series of violent incidents at municipal buildings around the nation.

The security app allows the public to stay up-to-date with critical safety information coming from the Civic Center and Courts Building. You can also contact the Civic Center through this app.

Users will also receive push alerts to emergency situations to help people stay informed in the city and the county.

You can download the app via Google Play or the Apple Store.

