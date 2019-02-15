Civic Center Closing for Presidents’ Day

February 15th, 2019 Evansville, Indiana

With the holiday approaching the City of Evansville is reminding everyone that the downtown Civic Center will be closed Monday.

It is advised to handle all city business on Friday.

Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, February 19th.

