44News | Evansville, IN

Civic Center Christmas Tree Lights Up Downtown Evansville

Civic Center Christmas Tree Lights Up Downtown Evansville

November 28th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

People in Evansville gathered outside the Civic Center for the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the Reitz Memorial High School choir kicked off the event.

This year’s 28-foot-tall Norway Spruce was donated by Richard Sanford.

It’s decorated with multi-color LED lights donated to the city by Advance Network and Computer Services.

The Christmas tree is also topped with a lighted “E” to let people know “Everyone” is welcome.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.