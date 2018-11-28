Home Indiana Evansville Civic Center Christmas Tree Lights Up Downtown Evansville November 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

People in Evansville gathered outside the Civic Center for the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the Reitz Memorial High School choir kicked off the event.

This year’s 28-foot-tall Norway Spruce was donated by Richard Sanford.

It’s decorated with multi-color LED lights donated to the city by Advance Network and Computer Services.

The Christmas tree is also topped with a lighted “E” to let people know “Everyone” is welcome.

