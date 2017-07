Home Kentucky Citywide Yard Sale this Weekend in Livermore July 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

There is a city-wide yard sale this weekend in Livermore, Kentucky. The yard sale is sponsored by the Livermore Women’s Club. It will take place on Saturday, July 8th from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This sale will be inside the Livermore City Building, and maps will be provided.

Proceeds from the sales will benefit its education programs.

