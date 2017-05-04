City Track Meet Postponed to Friday
Evansville’s city track meet is postponed due to rain.
All events will run Friday at Central High School. The meet will begin at 5 p.m.
May 4th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports
JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”