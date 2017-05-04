44News | Evansville, IN

City Track Meet Postponed to Friday

City Track Meet Postponed to Friday

May 4th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Evansville’s city track meet is postponed due to rain.

All events will run Friday at Central High School. The meet will begin at 5 p.m.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.