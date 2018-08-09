City Seeking New Management For Future Golf Course

The City of Henderson is searching for new management to help open and eventually run a new golf course at the site of the former Player’s Club.

The course closed in 2016 but last month the city voted in favor of opening a new course in its place. Renovations will need to be done on both the course and clubhouse which sits next to the Wolf Hills subdivision.

But before any of that work can happen Henderson Mayor Steve Austin says the city needs to find the right management to take over the project.

“There’s a purchase of it, there’s the rehabilitation of it, there’s the setting of management, there’s doing work on the clubhouse. There’s a number of things, but this is one of those things and it’s also one of the items in our contingency in our purchase of the property,” says Mayor Austin.

It could take about two months to find new management and about a year and a half after that before the new course opens.

