City of Rockport Victims of Cyber Attack

The city of Rockport was the victim of a cyber attack earlier this month.

Our media partner the Spencer County Journal reports Mayor Gay Ann Harney and other officials discovered the attack on October 11th.

Harney says information from the city’s server was encrypted by an unknown group using ransomware.

Ransomware is a form of malware that infects a computer network much like any other virus, only with the intent of making specific data unavailable as opposed to doing lasting harm. Infections generally result from Trojan Horse emails from a seemingly legitimate source, through which the virus can be inadvertently downloaded.

Once data is locked by the virus, victims are contacted by the perpetrators and offered a password to access their data in exchange for a “ransom” that is generally paid through hard-to-trace digital currencies, often with a time limit before the data is purged.

Harney explained no employee records or utility billing information was affected.

“It was just a wake up call to us,” Harney said. “If they can do it to us, they can do it to anybody.”

Indiana state police ran anti-malware programs to try and find the source of the attack.

Ultimately, the city ended up paying $4,380 to the hackers to retrieve what they said was important information to the city.

