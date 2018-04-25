City Rock Fest: Are You Ready to Rock?!

City Rock Fest is a national Christian Rock band tour, and it’s headed to Evansville!

The heavy metal Christian band, Disciple, along with faith-based groups Seventh Day Slumber, Project 86, Random Hero and Scarlet White will perform at the Old National Events Plaza on May 18th.

Pre-sale tickets are now sitting at $14, so get yours now, they’ll be more than double later.

