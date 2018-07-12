Home Indiana City of Princeton Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory July 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Due to a water main break, the city of Princeton, Indiana has issued a precautionary boil advisory for residents of the following:

North Race Street going West to North Main Street.

East Brumfield Avenue going South to East Broadway Street.

100, 200, 300 blocks of N Main Street

North Prince Street

North Gibson Street

North Seminary Street

North Race Street

100, 200, 300, 400 blocks of East Brumfield Avenue

East Emerson Street

East State Street

East Broadway Street

Customers in affected areas are advised to boil their water for five minutes before using.

We will keep you updated on when the order is lifted.

