City of Princeton Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory
Due to a water main break, the city of Princeton, Indiana has issued a precautionary boil advisory for residents of the following:
- North Race Street going West to North Main Street.
- East Brumfield Avenue going South to East Broadway Street.
- 100, 200, 300 blocks of N Main Street
- North Prince Street
- North Gibson Street
- North Seminary Street
- North Race Street
- 100, 200, 300, 400 blocks of East Brumfield Avenue
- East Emerson Street
- East State Street
- East Broadway Street
Customers in affected areas are advised to boil their water for five minutes before using.
We will keep you updated on when the order is lifted.