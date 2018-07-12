44News | Evansville, IN

City of Princeton Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory

City of Princeton Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory

July 12th, 2018 Indiana

July 12th, 2018 Indiana

Due to a water main break, the city of Princeton, Indiana has issued a precautionary boil advisory for residents of the following:

  • North Race Street going West to North Main Street.
  • East Brumfield Avenue going South to East Broadway Street.
  • 100, 200, 300 blocks of N Main Street
  • North Prince Street
  • North Gibson Street
  • North Seminary Street
  • North Race Street
  • 100, 200, 300, 400 blocks of East Brumfield Avenue
  • East Emerson Street
  • East State Street
  • East Broadway Street

Customers in affected areas are advised to boil their water for five minutes before using.

We will keep you updated on when the order is lifted.

 

 

