City of Princeton Celebrates Labor Day with Annual Tri-State Parade

Smiles, Candy, and hard workers filled the streets of downtown Princeton for the Tri-state’s annual Labor Day Parade. This Labor Day tradition has been going on for 131 years now, and many politicians, pageant winners, and union groups came out to celebrate.

The parade is the grand finale of the four-day Labor Day celebration, which was held at the Gibson County Fairgrounds all weekend long.

The Labor Day Association President said seeing all the hard working men and women marching in the parade puts a smile on his face every year.

Charlie Wyatt said, “I’ve been doing this for 28 years, and there’s a lot of people I’ve seen for 28 years. They bring new ones on, and they’re getting in the tradition so it does. It makes my heart swell with pride.”

Celebrations will continue throughout the day at Gibson County Fairgrounds.

Admission to the Labor Day Festival is free and free carnival rides too.





