The City Of Owensboro Serves Mothers Day Brunch May 13th, 2018

The Owensboro Convention Center quenched mothers hunger today in honor of Mothers Day. In hopes of allowing mothers across Owensboro to sit back and relax, the Owensboro Convention Center served up Sunday brunch for mothers.

Seating at todays brunch was available for parties from 2 to 30 people. Todays brunch was held from 11 am to 2 pm.

Along with the brunch buffet, mothers who attended the brunch had a chance to register to win some wonderful prizes including Pandora bracelets with a sterling silver Mother filigree heart charm from Nick T. Arnold Jewelers and a massage relaxation package from Serene Relief Spa.

