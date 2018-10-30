Home Kentucky City of Owensboro Responds to Controversial Nazi Costume October 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

The City of Owensboro is calling the controversial costumes a father and son wore to the Trail of Treats last week “vile and repugnant”.

In a statement, Owensboro’s city manager says they have received questions and comments about Bryant Goldbach, the man dressed as a Nazi, and his son who appears to be dressed as Adolf Hitler.

Goldbach shared the picture on Facebook after the event saying their costumes were meant as historical representations.

Several people made threats during the event and some were directed at his son. The city says they agree with many comments they’ve received saying the costumes were offensive and unacceptable.

