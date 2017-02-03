Home Indiana Evansville City Officials React to 420 Main Renovations Announcement February 3rd, 2017 Braden Harp Evansville Pinterest

The renovations to the former Old National Building at 420 Main, announced Thursday, will add more living space and officials say this will continue to increase development downtown Evansville.

It’s been a busy few years downtown with several projects including a new med school, a new hotel, and the Tropicana Casino moving on to land. City officials say a large amount of downtown’s revitalization can be traced back to the construction of the Ford Center.



