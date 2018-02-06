Home Indiana City Officials, Echo Housing Working to Find Food Solution in Jacobsville February 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

People living in Jacobsvlle say they are walking miles to get food after Buehler’s IGA closed. Bowling Green-based Houchens Industries owns the property and says the store closed in January.

City officials and Echo Housing Corporation are now working to find a solution to provide food needs for the area. In the meantime, residents say they are left with options.

Many are resorting to fast food options and they say that gets expensive fast.

Houchens Industries says there are no current plans for the property.

Comments

comments