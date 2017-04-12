Home Kentucky City Officials Concerned about Group Seen Inside Gabe’s Tower April 12th, 2017 Amanda Decker Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Gabe’s Tower in Owensboro is still sitting empty, but now that the fence has come down around it, city officials say they are not surprised that people are getting inside.

A more than 20 minute video posted to Youtube back in March, shows a group of young men, possibly teenagers, wandering around inside the vacant building.

We spoke with Owensboro Police who say they are not investigating how these men got inside and the current owner has not filed a police report or any criminal charges.

City Commissioner Bob Glenn tells 44News, it’s extremely dangerous to wander around inside Gabe’s Tower because it’s simply not stable or safe.

Right now city officials are looking into the video, but again there is no criminal investigation at this time.

