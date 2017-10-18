Home Indiana City Officials Break Ground On New Jasper Hotel October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Construction is underway for a new state of the art hotel in Jasper. Officials broke ground on the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott.

The new hotel will sit on the site of old Jasper Cabinet Building and Train Depot. This hotel is the latest project going up in Jasper.

The city has more than $225 million in private projects in the works through next year.

Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz says those projects are helping turn a good city into a great city.

Mayor Seitz said, “We have a component here for hospitality. For many this will be their first introduction to Jasper, whether they are coming in to visit our attractions or nearby Holiday World. Or whether they are coming to a sports tournament. Who knows? They are place for people to be hospitable and put our best foot forward.”

The new Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott is set to open late next summer.

