City Officials Break Ground on the Garfield Commons

It’s the beginning of an $8 million investment into Jacobsville neighborhood. City officials and project organizers got together for a groundbreaking celebration of Garfield Commons.

Garfield Commons is a 44-unit multi-family complex and three-single family homes that will be constructed on the southwest corner of Garfield and Virginia Streets. Officials said the housing project will be built to “Leed Platinum Standards”.

ECHO Housing Corp. Stephanie Tenbarge said, “What makes this building so unique is that it’s LEED Platinum and that’ about as green as you can get when you’re no on the grass.You have to have like 80 of 100 points, so it’s quite an ordeal to do this. It’s the only one of its kind in the city and I’m not even certain how many there are in Southern Indiana.”

An ECHO housing rep said the owners of Fred’s Bar and Grill reached out to them about purchasing the site, which is near many of the properties they own. ECHO said they plan to do so, and hope a young entrepreneur will come in and start up a new business. This bar sits right next to the area where Griffin Commons will be built.

Garfield Commons will be underwritten by an award of tax credits from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, funding from the city, construction lending by Old National Bank and Equity provided by Cinnaire.

