City Officials Announce Cravens Pool to Stay Open This Summer

The fate of Cravens pool in Owensboro has been up in the air. Tuesday, Owensboro mayor Tom Watson announces the pool will stay open at least for this summer.

City officials will take funding from other places to give $46,000 toward operating Cravens Pool this summer. $40,000 will be taken from roads funding, $5,000 from sidewalks, and $1,000 from the arts.

But, coming to this decisions wasn’t easy for city officials, because right now they’re trying to pass a budget.

For people who use Cravens Pool they say, keeping it open is important.

“Obviously for this side of town, this is imperative to keep open because there’s a lot of lower income families that don’t have the ability to get themselves to the other side of town,” said Heather Hunt, Cravens Pool user. “And so not just for the little ones but also for people who need to have a pool near where they live.”

The pool will need to undergo some renovations before it can open for the summer. Mayor Watson says the city plans to have it opened by July 1st.

