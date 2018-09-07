Home Kentucky City of Madisonville Implements Program to Fix Potholes September 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Madisonville residents and businesses and being asked to report potholes for a new program devoted to fixing them.

The City of Madisonville’s Public Works Department has announced the implementation of their “Paving for the People” initiative.

Upon encountering a pothole, individuals are asked to contact the Public Works Department directly at (270) 824-2117 to report it. Following the initial reporting, the Public Works Department vows to attempt to repair the reported pothole within a 48-hour window.

“We know that road conditions are a matter of importance to everyone in our community and we are aiming to get them into great condition and maintain them to the best of our ability,” said Ward 3 City Councilman Adam Townsend.

Public Works Superintendent Robert Janes explained that the Public Works Department considers a pothole to have the following dimensions: 2 ft. x 3 ft. or smaller.

“I’m glad that we are addressing this problem,” said Ward 6 City Councilman Bobby Johnson. “I’ve received several complaints about this in my ward alone, it took some time, but by following the proper channels, we are not only fixing things, we are fixing them the right way.”

Officials say there are six specific steps to the pothole repair process that can take between two to four hours to complete depending on road and weather conditions.

These steps include tasks that vary from using a hand held saw to clean the pothole, applying tack oil for adhesion measures, filling the area with extremely hot asphalt, compacting the materials and finally edging the hole with hot tar to prevent water penetration.

