City of Jasper Files Lawsuit Against Opioid Distributors and Manufactures August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The City of Jasper has filed a lawsuit against manufactures and distributors of opioids in an attempt to attack the epidemic in the area.

Jasper City Attorney Renee Kabrick tells 44News that the opioid crisis has been a drain on Jasper and other communities. She links the use of opioids with the loss of employees in the workforce, and feels that the ultimate goal should be to get assistance and money to create programs to help struggling individuals.

“At the end of the day, the real goal is not to just get a pot of money so that we can spend it on something,” Kabrick said. “The real goal is to develop a plan to curtail the problem. And so, that will be another part of the analysis. What do we need to do locally to minimize the effect and to help the people that have already been impacted by it.”

Kabrick says that suits have been filed across the country against manufacture and distributors of opioids, and Jasper is joining in. She clarified that the city is not joining a class-action lawsuit, but filed its own with Taft and Hollister.

According to Kabrick, under normal circumstances the lawsuit would take about five years to be resolved in court.

The city plans to meet with Taft Stettinius and Hollister to discuss data that will be used to calculate damages and develop a long-term plan of attack on the issue.

