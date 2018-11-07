Home Indiana City of Jasper Announces Christmas Decorating and Light Contest November 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Residents of Jasper will be able to join in on a friendly, festive competition thanks to the combined efforts of The Jasper Jaycees and the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

The two organizations have announced the Outdoor Home/ Christmas Decorating and Lighting Contest for the city of Jasper.

The contest is open to all residents of Jasper and those living within one mile of the city limits. Past response to the contest has been tremendous and former entries are encouraged to enter again. Residents are encouraged to make plans now for the 2018 Contest.

The categories for this year’s contest are:

Most Traditional

Best Use of Lights

Family Theme

Most Original

Prizes are awarded to the top three homes in each category.

Officials say it’s a wonderful way to show Christmas spirit and great way to help decorate the city for the holidays.

The entry blank for the contest will be published three times in The Herald, and will appear on November 24th, 26th, and 27th. Entries must be received in the Jasper Chamber office no later than Monday, December 10th. Mail all entries to P.O. Box, Jasper, Indiana 47547-0307.

