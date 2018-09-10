Home Indiana City of Huntingburg to Address Storm Water Drainage Issues September 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Due to the recent amount of rainfall, the City of Huntingburg is hosting a public input meeting on storm water drainage issues.

Currently, the city is developing a storm water program with a goal to reduce flooding, improve infrastructure, create better recreational opportunities, and improve water quality.

Officials are looking for the public’s input to help identify areas where storm water drainage creates property damage, transportation problems, erosion issues, and pollutant runoff.

The meeting will take place on September 18 at 5:30PM at Huntingburg City Hall, located at 508 East 4th Street.

Maps will be available for citizens to locate and discuss problem areas. Anyone with historical knowledge of the storm sewer system, or those currently experiencing storm water drainage issues, is encouraged to attend.

