City of Huntingburg Hosting Meeting on Heritage Trail Project

The City of Huntingburg will host a special meeting about the 4th Street Heritage Trail project early next month.

On September 5th, the city will hold an informational meeting for business and property owners along 4th street. Residents of Huntingburg are urged to come and participate in the discussion.

Project consultants will be on hand to give updates on the project, lead discussions about the construction timeline, and answer any questions attendees may have.

To RSVP to the event, contact Rachel Steckler at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.

