City of Evansville Offers METS Fall Festival Launch Shuttle

The City of Evansville will offer lunch time METS shuttle service to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival for the public.

The service will be available from 11:00AM until 2:00PM October 1st through October 7th.

Every half-hour each day the METS shuttle will pick up/drop off passengers from the west side of the C.K. Newsome Community Center on the “back 40” parking lot, then at the Civic Center, at the exit of the parking lot at Ninth St., and near the flagpoles on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The shuttle will pick up/drop off at the Temporary Bus Stop corner of west Franklin Street and Wabash Avenue on the quarter-hour, with the first drop off at 11:15AM. The last departure is at 1:45 p.m.

Below is the route for the Fall Festival Lunch Shuttle:

Pick up/drop off on the West side of the C.K. Newsome Community Center, through the “back 40” parking lot on and along Locust St., turn right into parking area in front of the Civic Center proceed to Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., pick up/drop off near the flagpoles on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., turn left on Vine St., turn right on Second St., turn right on Fulton Ave., turn left on Lloyd Expressway, turn right on Wabash Ave., turn right on W. Franklin St. pick up/drop off at the temporary bus stop on the corner of W. Franklin St. and Wabash Ave., take W. Franklin St. to Fulton Ave., turn right on Fulton Ave., turn left on Second St., turn left on Sycamore St., and turn right on Elsas St. to arrive back at the C.K. Newsome Community Center and the “back 40” parking lot and front of Civic Center on Martin Luther King Blvd.

The standard bus fare applies for all passengers.

