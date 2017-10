Home Illinois City of Mt. Carmel to Begin Hydrant Flushing October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

Mt. Carmel water customers should be aware of crews flushing hydrants across the city next week. The Mt. Carmel Water Department will begin flushing hydrants on Monday, October 30th that will last all week.

Customers may experience water discoloration for a short period of time while the hydrants are being flushed in the area.

The hydrant flushing should be complete by Friday, November 3rd.

Comments

comments