City of Madisonville Files Lawsuit Against North Hopkin Water District January 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Madisonville City Council is suing the North Hopkins Water District. Madisonville City Council voted unanimously to file the lawsuit last Monday night.

Mayor David Jackson says North Hopkins owes the city $48,000 and will owe another $32,000 in just a few days. Jackson says, “Unfortunate that it has come to this, but they have to protect the citizens of Madisonville and the water that they lend to water district throughout the county.”

North Hopkins is not commenting.

