City Of Jasper Warning Utility Customers About Scams

The City of Jasper is warning its utility customers about a new scam threatening to disconnect their utilities due to non-payment. These callers tell residents that unless a payment is made, the utilities will be shut off.

City officials say the callers make it look like the call is coming from the Jasper Municipal Utilities phone number, 812-482-9131, on the caller ID.

If you return the call, it will call back to an 800 number.

Jasper Municipal Utilities will never ask for payment information over the phone. Utility customers will receive a notification in the mail about impending disconnection.

If you have questions about your utility account, call 812-482-9131.

