City of Huntingburg Preparing for Downtown Construction Project

Significant changes are coming to parts of the Huntingburg Historic downtown area as construction is set to begin later this year.

“It’s been a long time, a long planning process for us and we’re very excited to get this project out and going,” said Republican Huntington mayor Denny Spinner.

A project nearly four years in the making will soon start as improvements to Huntingburg’s downtown fourth street district area set to begin.

The project has two goals in mind.

“We’ve had some drainage problems, so under this new design, we’ll be able to address some of those problems with a new drainage systems, storm sewer, etc.,” said Spinner. “But above the ground, that’s where you’re really going to see the impact.”

Construction will take place in a two-block area along Fourth Street from Jackson to Geiger Street.

“It’s kind of a plaza type design for our two-block area,” Spinner said. “We’ve gone through a lot of planning and a lot of discussion about this really over the last three to four years.”

One business owner, soon-to-be impacted by the construction, says he expects to see fewer people walking by when construction begins.

“Businesses have been kind of migrating or planning for it for at least the last couple of years,” said Jacob Neukam. “Some of the businesses, actually have rear door entrances for parking and stuff like that.”

Because the downtown is a historical landmark, the city’s plans had to be approved by the Indiana Historical Society.

“We weren’t just going to go in and change everything downtown,” said Spinner. “We had to meet that goal of maintaining what downtown Huntingburg is and I hope as this project moved forward, people will see that.”

Organizers say they expect the nearly $3.5 million project to last a year.

“There will be some preliminary work being done in January and February and construction will probably start in March,” said Spinner.

City officials will host a meeting Thursday night at 6 PM at City Hall to update business owners affected by the construction area.

