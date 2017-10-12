Home Indiana City Of Huntingburg Holding Fall Cleanup Days October 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The City of Huntingburg will be holding “Fall Cleanup Days”. The Fall Cleanup Days allow residents a way to safely dispose of unwanted items.

Small loose items, things smaller than 12 to 18 inches, can be put in trash bags. Items that contain Freon, like refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners, require a certificate from a licensed plumber stating the Freon has been removed.

Wood, plywood, asphalt shingles, and other construction debris will not be accepted.

“Fall Cleanup Days” are only for Huntingburg residents. You must bring a utility bill and ID to bring your items to the cleanup days.

Costs include $5 per car, $10 per truck, $10 per trailer under eight feet, and $20 per trailer over eight feet.

Additional fees apply for items like vehicle tires on rims for $5; vehicle tires without rims for $4, large truck and tractor tires (over 15″) for $10, televisions, computer towers, and monitors for $10 per item, mattress for $10, upholstered chairs for $10, and couches for $15.

There will be a one dollar fee for each trash bag.

“Fall Cleanup Days” will be Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, October 13th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, October 14th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at the Street Department located at 1103 East 1st Street in Huntingburg.

For more information, visit City of Huntingburg, or call Rachel Steckler of Community Development at 812-683-2211, or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.

