City of Hopkinsville Running Out of Places to View the Solar Eclipse June 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor

The 2017 Solar Eclipse will move directly over part of southern Illinois and western Kentucky on August 21st. However the city of Hopkinsville, Kentucky says it’s running out of places to view it.

Hopkinsville sold all 400 spots available at its second viewing location at Ruff Park. The 100 spots at the first location, Debow Park, are already filled.

The next viewing location to open will be Tie Breaker Park, which will accommodate 400 to 500 reservations.

Every viewing location will have access to portable restroom facilities, food vendors and an unobstructed view of the sky for $30. Each reservation will receive one parking pass for the lot adjacent to their viewing location.

All viewing locations will open at 6 a.m. Central Time on Monday, August 21st with first aid stations, law enforcement, and city representatives.

For more information about the 2017 Solar Eclipse, call Brooke Jung, Solar Eclipse Marketing & Events Consultant at 270-887-4290, or email at brooke.jung@hopkinsvilleky.us

