City Of Henderson Will Begin Collecting Leaves

Leaves are beginning to fall, and the City of Henderson will begin vacuuming leaves that have been raked to the edge of the street.

The Henderson Water Utility is reminding residents not to rake leaves out in the street because the leaves can get into storm water drains and cause issue, including flooding. Raking leaves into the street is a violation of City ordinance.

Residents can put their leaves near the street or the edge of their lawns so the vacuum truck can reach them. Once your leaves are ready, call the Public Works Department at 270-831-1234 to collect them.

Residents can also bag leaves to contain them until the vacuum truck gets to your residence.

Henderson Water Utility does not provide leaf bags to city households, you must provide your own.

City crews will collect up to 10 bags during their regular trash collection time.

The Public Works Department will collect the bagged leaves and will continue to vacuum until the end of the leaf season.

If you have questions, call the Public Works Department at 270-831-1234.

