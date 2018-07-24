City of Henderson Looks to Buy Former Player’s Club Golf Course

Henderson City Board of Commissioners vote in favor of buying the former Player’s Club Golf Course, and finding someone to fix the property and open a new course in its place.

The city is offering up $750,000 to make that plan a reality, but they’re looking for proposals from someone interested in restoring, operating and maintaining the course. The city is also looking to secure a $500,000 private donation within the next 90 days.

Commissioners say it’s in the best interest of the people in Henderson to reopen the facility as an 18-hole golf course.

The 169 acres around the Wolf Hills Subdivision was home to the Player’s Club Golf Course, until it closed in 2016.

