City of Henderson Hears Plans to Revive Former Golf Course

City of Henderson Hears Plans to Revive Former Golf Course

September 25th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

The former Players Club Golf Course could soon come back to life in Henderson. Tuesday night, city officials heard details about a plan to revive the former course.

Professional golfer Bill Rendell and K and J Course management submitted two proposals to renovate and eventually reopen the course and club.

As part of their plan, they would also operate the course once it opens for business. The board plans to call a special meeting to review the plan.

There was no word on when that could happen.

