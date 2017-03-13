Home Indiana Evansville City of Evansville Takes Steps to Improve Permit Process March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The City of Evansville is taking steps to improve its permit process. In an effort to make it easier to do business with the City of Evansville and county governments, new residential construction permits and sign permits may now be applied for and paid for online. The online residential construction permit process went live February 14th, and the online sign permit process started February 23rd. All permit fees remain the same.

The Area Plan Commission (APC) is the first step in the process, hosting the Online Permitting page at City of Evansville. You can complete a request, attach the required paperwork, and submit the request to the APC and the Building Commission. The payment can be made at that time as well.

The Evansville Water & Sewer Utility (EWSU) has an online permit page for a residential water/sewer permit. The permit is required for new single-family residential construction. Applicants will be notified when the application is approved or denied. If approved, the applicant will get a web link to pay for the permit online.

City officials say this is the beginning of what will be available online via your computer or smartphone.

