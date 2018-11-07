Home Indiana Evansville City of Evansville Ready to Celebrate Holiday Season November 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The city of Evansville is almost ready to celebrate the next few months and the holidays that come with them.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and other city officials will light up Evansville’s Christmas tree on November 28th.

The Memorial High School choir will perform at the ceremony which takes place in front of the Civic Center’s min entrance on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

This year’s tree is a 28-foot-tall Norway Spruce, donated by Richard Sanford. The Christmas tree will also be topped with a lighted “e” signifying everyone is welcome.

The tree is expected to arrive downtown on November 19th and will remain on display until after New Year.

