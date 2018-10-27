Home Indiana Evansville The City Of Evansville Dances The Night Away AT VFW October 27th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

People in Evansville danced the night away in their best Halloween costumes.

Voices held their 8th Annual Dance The Night Away Twist or Treat at the VFW on Wabash Avenue. Twist or Treat is perfect for the family, they have costume contests for all ages, crafts, a silent auction, door prizes and more. Admission was $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.

All proceeds for the event were donated to Voices to help them support nursing home residents.

