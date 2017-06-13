City Engineer’s Office Seeking $2M for 2017 Road Improvements

Drivers in Evansville may see more road construction soon. The City Engineer’s Office is seeking two million dollars to spend on road improvements this year. This road work will involve milling and overlaying asphalt and concrete street patching.

City Council approved an ordinance on Monday night to release funding, but the final vote is set for the Council’s next meeting on June 26th.

These funds will be used for two contracts. The first contract will be for asphalt along Burkhardt Road, from Columbia Street to Morgan Avenue; Green River Road, from Lincoln Avenue to Covert Avenue; Maryland Street, from St. Joseph Avenue to Fulton Avenue; and Mt. Auburn Road, from Maryland to St. Joe.

The second contract will be for concrete patching along Columbia, from Fulton Avenue to Wabash Avenue; Claremont Avenue, from Claremont to Barker Avenue; and Veterans Memorial Parkway, from Kentucky Avenue to Shawnee Drive.

The road improvements should begin sometime this fall. Projects will be funded through a special distribution of the Local Option Income Tax the city received in 2016.

