The 30-foot tall Norway Spruce outside of Evansville’s Civic Center is being decorated. City employees were out stringing lights on the tree. The Spruce weighs more than a ton and a had to be brought in by a semi truck.

On November 30th, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will host the annual lighting of the tree ceremony, which will be held outside the Civic Center at 5:15 p.m.

