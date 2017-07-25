City Councilwoman Anna Hargis Resigns

City Councilwoman Anna Hargis announces her resignation, leaving a seat open on city council. Anna Hargis accepted an offer to work as a Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch in Evansville, which will not allow her to serve in public office.

This give the Republican Party four weeks to name a replacement before hearings for the 2018 city budget begin on August 28th.

Hargis’ replacement will be selected by 14 Republican Precinct Committeemen at a caucus within 30 days.

Interested candidates must live in Ward 3, be in good standing with the party, and submit a Declaration of Candidcay to Chairman Wayne Parke no later than 72 hours before the caucus, which has not been scheduled yet.

Hargis’ last day on the Evansville City Council will be Friday, August 11th.

