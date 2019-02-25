City Councilman Justin Elpers Reports Social Media Threats to EPD

The Evansville Police Department is investigating alleged social media threats against Evansville City Councilman Justin Elpers.

Elpers filed the report over the weekend saying he received threats from an old acquaintance he knew from school. The suspect expressed desires to harm Elpers in reference to his political views and beliefs.

According to the reports, Elpers appeared fearful the suspect may act on this threat and was advised by police to seek a protective order.

No more no confirmed arrests made.

