Evansville City Councilman Dan Adams Will Not Seek Reelection December 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville City Councilman At-Large Dan Adams has announced he will not run for reelection in Fall of 2019.

Adams released a statement saying in part he made his decision early so that those trying to decide if they want to run can do so knowing there will be an opening.

In the statement, Adams vows to continue working until the very end of his term, saying he has full intentions of seeking other fields of work once his time as city councilman is up.

The full statement can be read in full by clicking the link provided: Dan Adams Declaration of Non-Reelection.

