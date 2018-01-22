Home Indiana Evansville City Council Votes to Reduce Parking Overlay on Franklin Street January 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Expect to see less parking along West Franklin Street in Evansville. Monday night. the Evansville City Council voted unanimously to reduce the parking overlay by 25 percent.

That means businesses along Franklin Street will not be required to have so many parking spots. City leaders say a study revealed Evansville requires too many public parking spaces per local business.

Council members say local business owners welcome the change.

Residents who live in the area will be able to apply for a parking permit to make sure they have a spot.

