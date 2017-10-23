Home Indiana Evansville City Council Updates Affordable Housing Trust Fund Guidelines October 23rd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

Evansville City Council approves a set of rules creating guidelines for spending money from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

This comes after council voted against transferring $100,000 into the fund a few weeks ago.

The new set of guidelines approved by city council will allow the board to have a say in how the money in the fund is spent.

The reason is to become more transparent.

“Council should have the right to know what’s being funded,” said councilwoman Missy Mosby. “And what’s going on.”

Before the approval of the ordinance, the AHTF could be used within Vanderburgh County. It’s been changed to only allow the funds to be used within Evansville city limits.

These changes will not affect the process people or Community Development Corporations (CDC) must go through to apply for the money.

City Councilwoman Connie Robinson was the lone ‘no’ vote against the ordinance.

