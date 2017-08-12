City Council Seat Filled

The pick for who will fill the City Council seat left vacant by Anna Hargis is in. The two candidates running to fill the Ward Three seat addressed Vanderburgh County Republicans during a caucus Saturday morning.

Candidates Alan Leibundguth and John Hayden spoke about why they are running for office. Then, the caucus voted and chose.

Wayne Park, Chairman of the Vanderburgh County Republican Party says, “We had two candidates that came in and the precede? committee men of ward three, heard speeches from each of the candidates and then they voted secret ballots and they end up choosing John Hayden to be replacement for Anna Hargis.”

Hargis announced she was stepping down from City Council in July.

She recently accepted a position with Merrill Lynch and was not allowed to serve a public office.

Hayden will fill the Ward Three seat on council immediately.

