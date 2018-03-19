City Council Says “No” To Term Limits

It was a close 4-5 vote on term limits for Evansville City Council members, the mayor and the city clerk. The failing ordinance almost never came to fruition.

At a council meeting last week, the ordinance was tables to seek out information on a potential to put it on a referendum. According to City Attorney Joshua Claybourn, term limits is not something you can make the general populous vote on.

So that triggered a series of discussions and a vote at Monday’s council meeting. Justin Elpers, the councilman who put forth this ordinance, pointed to a large amount of online support for the bill. That seemed to have confused Councilman Jim Brinkmeyer, who says in his 2 or so years on council no one has ever come up to him asking for term limits. He continued on by saying that he has created many great community connections and doesn’t want those to go by the wayside should he be not allowed to rerun for office.

Brinkmeyer found the opposition support he needed from Councilman Jonathon Weaver, Councilwoman Missy Mosby, Councilwoman Connie Robinson, and Councilwoman Michelle Mercer who all voted no.

The vote was swung by Mercer, who readily admitted she’s generally for term limits, but didn’t like how the ordinance was written. She says her concerns were that future city councils could vote it down, and that it didn’t take effect until 2020, when many councilmembers could be on council for double digit years.

