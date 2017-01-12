City Council President Releases New Initiatives For 2017

City Council President Missy Mosby says there are several initiatives she hopes to accomplish this year for Evansville. Some of these initiatives include reviewing outdated parking and zoning requirements to help make development easier and streamlined in urban areas. Other initiatives include finding new ways to fund Mesker Park Zoo, passing a lean and responsible balance budget, working within the revenue available, and a review of the city’s numerous boards and commissions along with the pay their volunteer members receive.

President Missy Mosby also announced the 2017 Evansville City Council committee chairs.

Committee chairs are as follows:

– Administration, Safety, and Development Committee: Jim Brinkmeyer (6th Ward)

– Finance Committee: Dan McGinn (1st Ward)

– Public Works: Jonathan Weaver (At-Large)

The City Council unanimously re-elected Mosby as President Monday and it also elected Justin Elpers (5th Ward) as Vice President.

