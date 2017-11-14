Home Indiana Evansville City Council Moves Closer to Forming EID in Evansville November 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville City Council moves one step closer to forming an Economic Improvement District in the city’s downtown. The council finalized amendments to the proposal at Monday night’s meeting.

An EID is a private sector funding mechanism designed to improve business districts. Evansville is one of the largest cities in the U.S. that does not have an EID in place.

Officials believe forming the district will take teamwork, and will be an important step in the continued success and growth of downtown Evansville.

Downtown Alliance Director Joshua Armstrong said, “Two of our proposed board members are representing nonprofits. So, they’re part of our downtown, and we need to really make sure we’re servicing them but also fitting them into this whole puzzle of commercial and residential and and recreational and hotel visitor and convention traffic and all of those pieces that come together and create a really great downtown experience.”

The measure now goes to the public hearing process, which could begin in the next two weeks.

Comments

comments