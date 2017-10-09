Home Indiana Evansville City Council Members To Discuss 2018 Budget Cut Plan October 9th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

City Council members will gather at the Civic Center tonight to discuss budget plans for Evansville in 2018. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will also be there in attendance. Some of the key capital projects include proposals for public safety, infrastructure, water and sewer utility and quality of life. Mayor Winnecke shared some of his insight regarding the proposed budget plan. He says that he wants to provide public safety, pothole repairs while still improving amenities that makes Evansville an attraction to residents and visitors from a broad region. Winnecke is also interested in renovating the Mesker Park Zoo, the Ampitheatre and the Greenway. Words of building a penguin exhibit in the Mesker Park Zoo came from the Mayor’s mouth as well. Healthcare costs still remain as a top priority for Winnecke. The combined total budget is totaled $368 million for the year of 2018, which is up 6.7% from the budget plan of 2017.

