Home Indiana Evansville City Council to Make Final Decision on LST Location Change August 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

In two weeks the Evansville City Council will make a final decision on moving the LST 325 to the Old Tropicana Riverboat location. Right now the ship sits at Marina Pointe when it’s not touring.

Officials with the USS LST Ship Memorial Organization want to move it to downtown so more people can visit the museum and learn about the history of the warships.

The council will vote at their next council meeting. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on August 13th at the Civic Center.

LST organizers want anyone who supports the move to attend the meeting.

