City Council Denies Transfer to Affordable Housing Trust Fund June 26th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

An amendment to an ordinance that would have transferred $100,000 into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF) is denied by the Evansville City Council.

For three years, Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment, also known as CAJE, has been working with city officials to increase funding for Evansville’s AHTF. The goal is to have more affordable housing built.

Half of the $100,000 was proposed to be used in grants and subsidies, the other half to be used for loans. It would be available for people at 80 percent area median income and below.

“Approving the allocation of $100,000 into the trust fund is the right step for this council to take if the city truly wants to meet the need for thousands of families who are in desperate need of affordable rental housing, not just home repairs,” said a CAJE advocate.

Ultimately this amendment to an ordinance was voted down 5 to 4. Councilman Dan McGinn went on to say the city needs to continue to save money, citing the city’s hospitalization fund has a $4.6 million negative cash balance.

